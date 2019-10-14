Senior Expo at senior center

More than 20 business will be on hand offering advice and giveaways when the annual Senior Expo is held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Highland County Senior Citizens in Hillsboro.

“The businesses will be providing information for everyday living with a focus on seniors and things like insurance, banking, transportation and health and nursing options,” said Mechell Frost, executive director at the senior center. “But it’s also a fun event with tons of free prizes and giveaways.”

The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by Modern Woodmen.

In addition to the information, there will be a live band, costume contests, bingo, a pool tournament and donut giveaways. The Laurel Oaks School of Cosmetology will offer free hair styling and manicures.

“Those attending will also receive candy bags, there will be door prizes and the vendors will have information about what kind of services they can provide for you,” Frost said.

Both the guests and vendors are encouraged to come in costume. Frost said there will be a costume contest for the guests, and a costume contest for the vendors that will be judged by the guests.

Frost said those attending may want to bring a little spending money. She said that’s because lunch items will be available for purchase along with UDF ice cream. One-pound bags of homemade noodles will also be available to purchase for $5.

The businesses that have committed to the event, Frost said, include: Heartland of Hillsboro, The Laurels, Crestwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Visiting Angels, Home Helpers, NCB, Bell Gardens, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Adena Regional Medical Center, Herb Day Radio, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Highland County Health Department (which will be offering flu vaccines), Modern Woodmen, Hospice of Hope, Downtown Drug, Courthouse Manor, Southern Hills Community Bank, Highland County Veterans Service Commission, Merchants National Bank and Better2Gether Medicare Solutions.

In addition, Frost said, John and Nancy Bowman with the Ohio Valley Woodturners Guild will be on hand turning blocks of wood into Christmas ornaments. They will also have other displays they created available for purchase.

“I think it will be a fun event,” Frost said. “We encourage the guests to dress up and we also encourage the vendors to dress up because the people there will be able to judge the vendor costumes.”

Once the Senior Expo is over at 2 p.m., Frost said there will be games of bingo with prizes for the winners donated by the businesses attending the event. And after bingo there will be games of Bunco.

Frost said the event was started by WSRW Radio years ago. “This was inspired by them back in the day, they always did a good job, and we’ve picked it up and carried it on,” she said.

For more information call the senior center at 937-393-4745.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Highland County Senior Citizens Center members are pictured at a past Halloween-themed event at the center. Visitors are encouraged to dress in their favorite costume on Tuesday, Oct. 22 for the Senior Expo that will be held at the center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Senior-Center-costumes.jpg Highland County Senior Citizens Center members are pictured at a past Halloween-themed event at the center. Visitors are encouraged to dress in their favorite costume on Tuesday, Oct. 22 for the Senior Expo that will be held at the center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo courtesy of Mechell Frost

More than 20 business have committed to free Oct. 22 event