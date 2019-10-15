DAR surpasses one million members

On Oct. 5, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) surpassed one million total members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. The DAR is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.

The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter, based in Hillsboro, has welcomed 361 members since the chapter began in 1895. Waw-wil-a-way is excited to join the national society in celebrating this milestone by spotlighting members of the chapter through the years.

Throughout Waw-wil-a-way’s 124 year history, its membership has included many remarkable women from the local community.

It has had a mayor, other city officials, several in the women’s hall of fame, teachers, bus drivers, school personnel, nurses, homemakers, other community and business leaders.

These are just a few of the one million women who have joined DAR since 1890. Each DAR member has a unique story, but all share a passion for historic preservation, education and patriotism and a dedication to her local community.

The Waw-wil-a-way DAR Chapter focuses much of its efforts on good citizenship in students, Constitution Week, and military veteran appreciation activities. The chapter encourages women interested in DAR membership to contact it. If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, contact Jane Stowers, regent, at WWAWdar@gmail.com or 937-509-3920.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. For more than 125 years, the DAR has strived to bring awareness to the honorable sacrifices and enduring legacy of all patriots who fought for America’s freedom. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these patriots. DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.dar.org.

Submitted by Jane Stowers.

Hillsboro chapter founded in 1895