Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 16

INCIDENT

At 6:04 a.m. the police department received a call from a resident in the 100 of East North Street. The caller stated that both of the windows that were facing the street had been broken. After investigation, it appears they were shot out with a pellet gun.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tessa Holsinger, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested on two bench warrants.

Christopher Owens, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant

Brian Hess, 39, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI and left of center.