November a full month at the library

The weather may be cooling down, but the Hillsboro library is warming up when it comes to programming.

“We have a full roster for November,” said Circulation Manager Sarah Davidson. “In addition to all of our monthly clubs, we also have two special programs plus our monthly Family Night.”

This month’s Family Night will be holiday trivia.

“We’re celebrating every holiday that comes this time of year — Christmas, Thanksgiving, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and New Year’s,” Davidson said.

She also described the library’s monthly clubs, including one for tweens and teens.

“The Make-and-Create Club is a time for young people to come together and get creative,” Davidson said. “For the November meeting they will paint pumpkins.”

The library also offers several clubs for adults: Writing Workshop, Bring Your Own Book Club, Fandom Club, Comic Book Club, and Write-Away Club. A scrapbooking club is also offered to all ages, though kids and teens must be accompanied by adults.

But first, on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. the library will host an essential oils program focusing on immune support.

“We had an essential oils program in September. It was really informative and interactive,” said Davidson. “That program was all about the basics, but this one will delve into how essential oils can help support the immune system — just in time for cold and flu season.”

Then, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, local author Carol Cartaino will present a program about Ohio’s history. According to material from Cartaino: “For a smallish state, Ohio has had an enormous impact on the history of our country. From prehistoric times to today, an amazing number of important things have started here, been invented here, happened here, and gone on from here to change the world. Come and learn about Native American Ohio, Ohio and the Civil War, Ohio and important social movements, famous and memorable Ohio men and women from Annie Oakley to General Ulysses Grant to Jesse Owens to Paul Newman, Ohio and the Amish, Ohio triumphs and tragedies, and weird and unusual Ohio facts and trivia. You’ll even learn (in case you ever wondered) why Ohio is called The Buckeye State.”

In addition, all Highland County District Library locations will host “Come Write-Ins” for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). Every week, each location will have a day dedicated for NaNoWriMo participants to come write and collaborate with fellow writers. Refreshments will be provided at the designated library on those days.

A schedule for what days each library will host a “Come Write In” is available on the library’s website.

The children’s department also has a busy month ahead. According to children’s library manager Gabrielle Pitzer, “Christmas Reading is in full swing. Kids can still sign up, get their reading log, and have plenty of time to finish before the carnival on Saturday, Dec. 7.”

Also next month, there will be a “Stone Soup”-themed evening story time on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Kids can also stop by the children’s library throughout the month for a Thanksgiving scavenger hunt.

For more information on these programs, or the library’s monthly clubs, visit www.highlandco.org or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Information for this story was provided by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.

Program roster includes essential oils, NaNoWriMo, Ohio history