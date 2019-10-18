Hillsboro in the dark, Caniff returns, the Y2K bug

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1904, the Hillsboro News Herald reported in news from Mowrystown that Whiteoak Creek would be dry due to no rain and the water ceased flowing over the dam some time ago.

The situation was much the same in Bell, where a resident reported that Brush Creek was lower than ever known by even the oldest residents. In other news from Bell, the tin brigade was out last week for two serenades, and the boys promised next time they’d be sure the parties are married.

Election day was approaching, and the paper endorsed Theodore Roosevelt for president, Lewis Laylin for Ohio Secretary of State, Horace Ankeny for Ohio Dairy & Food commissioner and former Army soldier C.N. Carey for county commissioner.

The city of Hillsboro was going to be without street lights for a week so the dynamo that provided electricity could be replaced. The paper reported that a Sunday evening accident destroyed the device and no temporary repairs could be made.

The Baltimore & Ohio Railroad was offering round trip fare on their “world’s fair route” to St. Louis for $9.50. It was good on all trains departing Hillsboro with a return limit of seven days.

The great wall paper sale was underway at Bowles & Co. in Hillsboro, with its entire stock of artistic papers selling at cost. The store was on North High Street, opposite the Soldiers Monument downtown.

This week in 1939, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the sale of the old Freiberg and Workum distillery property in Lynchburg was auctioned off at the Highland County Courthouse. Lynchburg stock dealer Harley Fox was high bidder on the 20-acre plot for $4,800.

Leesburg’s Fall Frolic was opening with a three-day schedule of fun featuring Greenfield Day, a farm products and home economics display at the DeVoss Lumber Yard and Armory, PTA Day, a doll and pet parade, and a soap box derby.

A formal grand opening of the new Western Auto store at 132 N. High St. was announced with the owner, J.R. Berning, saying there would special prices on a number of items including well-known brands of tires, batteries, radios and tools.

It was family day Tuesday and Wednesday at the Colony Theatre, where admission was a dime to see “Island of Lost Men,” starring Anna May Wong and J. Carrol Naish, and Andy Devine in “Mutiny on the Blackhawk.”

At Kaufman’s Bargain Store, men’s union suits were 49 cents, ladies stockings were 8 cents a pair and top of the line boys polo shirts were sale priced at 39 cents.

Two thousand people saw 25 years of agricultural progress displayed at the Hillsboro High School football field to commemorate the County Extension Agency’s silver anniversary.

Hillsboro native and comic book illustrator Milton Caniff returned to Hillsboro for a brief visit with his parents after taking in an Ohio State-Northwestern game in Columbus.

This week in 1972, the Greenfield Daily Times reported that country music star and Greenfield native Johnny Paycheck returned to his roots to present his second annual Toys for Tots Christmas benefit show on stage in the McClain High School auditorium.

The sales team at Jerry Haag Motors — Bob Morgan, Allen Thackston, Roger Noftsger, Phil Dunn and Steve Haag — invited everyone to save on 1972 low mileage demonstrators like a ’72 Tornado custom, with full power, factory air, vinyl seats, radio, heater, white wall tires and many extras, priced so low “we can’t print the price.”

The McClain Tigers roared and scored in Friday night football, as the paper reported they won over their fans but not the ballgame. Wilmington won the game 30-26 after what was called a “questionable final touchdown drive.”

A young married couple was just starting out and another was celebrating 65 years of hand holding on the front porch swing. While Mr. and Mrs. Harold Wright of Highland observed their Blue Sapphire anniversary, Pamela Patterson and Richard Simmons tied the knot on Oct. 2, 1972.

The newspaper reported on the death of “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” Mr. Waverly. Leo G. Carroll passed away at the age of 85.

At Uhl’s IGA, the one-pound can of “mountain grown” Folger’s coffee was 59 cents, the three-pound can of Fluffo shortening was 59 cents with a coupon, and Libby’s Chill ‘n Serve tomato juice in the big 46-ounce can was a quarter.

Over at Gene’s Cardinal in Leesburg, six 16-ounce bottles of Royal Crown cola were 49 cents plus 12 cents deposit, ground beef was 69 cents a pound, boneless round steak was $1.09 a pound and sirloin tips were on sale for $1.29 a pound.

Greenfield firemen were finalizing plans for the annual Halloween parade, with the gala affair scheduled for Halloween night Oct. 31. Participants could win money and prizes for the best costumes, floats and the top three decorated bikes.

This week in 1999, the Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported that Ohio was releasing the final estimate of costs associated with “fixing” the Y2K computer bug, which was expected to top $100 million.

A 30-year military veteran who also served as a college educator and answered the call to the ministry in 1985 was preparing to retire. Ed Johnson began pastoring in the Belfast United Methodist Church circuit in 1997 and preached his final sermon the previous Sunday.

The Hillsboro Indians bounced back to defeat Bethel-Tate at home 22-7. The Indians were 4-4 on the season.

In Bainbridge, 12 young women from Ross and Highland counties vied for the title of Miss Fall Festival of Leaves for 1999, opening the pageant by trading in their gowns and pumps for jeans and boots for a performance of Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire.”

Highland County native Brian Cummings was doing his student teaching in agriculture education at Lynchburg-Clay High School under the supervision of Jim Faust and Brian DeAtley. Cummings was a senior at Ohio State University.

A McClain High School student was awarded his Eagle Scout badge in a special court of honor ceremony. Michael Taylor was a member of Boy Scout Troop 22 and was honored at South Salem Presbyterian Church.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_f-look-back-logo-new-2.jpg

A look back at news items through the years