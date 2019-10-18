Cockrell 52nd FFL queen

Phoebe Cockrell, center, the 52nd Fall Festival of Leaves Queen, is pictured above with her 2019 attendants. Pictured, from left, are Marissa Prince, first runner-up from Paint Valley High School; A’mya Wingfield, second runner-up from Unioto High School; Cockrell from Huntington High School; Samantha Truitt, third runner-up from Unioto High School; and Alyson Murphy, fourth runner-up from McClain High School.

