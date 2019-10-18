Posted on by

Cockrell 52nd FFL queen

Phoebe Cockrell, center, the 52nd Fall Festival of Leaves Queen, is pictured above with her 2019 attendants. Pictured, from left, are Marissa Prince, first runner-up from Paint Valley High School; A’mya Wingfield, second runner-up from Unioto High School; Cockrell from Huntington High School; Samantha Truitt, third runner-up from Unioto High School; and Alyson Murphy, fourth runner-up from McClain High School.

Photo courtesy of Spencer Immell

