Truck damaged, car totaled in Monday crash

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire Chief Dave Manning said that no one was injured following a two-vehicle crash that happened at noon Monday at the Willetsville Pike and Pea Ridge/Fenner Road intersection in Hillsboro.

According to Deputy Steve Alexander of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kristina Hooley of Hillsboropulled into the intersection after stopping on Pea Ridge Road and was hit broadside by an eastbound Kia Spectra driven by Autumn Curlonis of Hillsboro.

Hooley’s Silverado sustained moderate damage on the passenger side of the vehicle, while Curlonis’ Spectra bore the brunt of the collision with severe front end damage.

Alexander said that Hooley informed him that she was returning from an appointment at an optometrist and was recovering from pupil dilation, admitting to investigating officers that she didn’t see the Curlonis vehicle approaching the intersection.

In a bit of irony, she told The Times-Gazette that she was involved in another accident exactly three years ago on Monday, relating that the car she was driving suffered a tie-rod failure and upon attempting to brake, the vehicle crashed into a house across from the Freedom Fellowship Church on Pea Ridge Road.

Deputy Brandon Young said in the Monday crash, Hooley would be cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

A Kia Spectra driven by Autumn Curlonis of Hillsboro sustained severe damage in Monday’s two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Willetsville Pike and Pea Ridge/Fenner Road. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Crash-21-Oct-19.jpg A Kia Spectra driven by Autumn Curlonis of Hillsboro sustained severe damage in Monday’s two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Willetsville Pike and Pea Ridge/Fenner Road. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

No injuries in SR 124, Pea Ridge/Fenner Road accident