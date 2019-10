The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shannon Jurkovac, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for speed.

Arielle Fuestel, of Lewisburg, was issued a citation for speed.

Anthony Thiel, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for speed.

Kendra Harding, 39, of Wheelersburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Two juveniles were charged for being unruly juveniles.

One juvenile was charged with sexual imposition.