Daniels will run again for county commissioner

Saying he feels like he still has a lot to offer his community, former county commissioner, state representative and state senator David T. Daniels announced Tuesday that he has filed to run for another term as Highland County commissioner.

“I thought this would be a good way for me to contribute locally. I have plenty of time, plenty of energy, I feel like I still have something to offer the citizens of Highland County, and I’d like to put that to good use for them,” Daniels said. “Over the years I think I have developed a unique understanding of government and how I can work with others to advance ideas and policies.”

A Greenfield native, Daniels served four years on Greenfield City Council, eight years as Greenfield mayor, then as a Highland County Commissioner from 1997 to 2002. He then was elected as a state representative and served eight years in that capacity, followed by 14 months as a state senator before being named director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

“I believe that my experience and prior public service qualifies me to serve the citizens of the county, and that I can be an effective member of the board,” Daniels said in a news release. “I look forward to working with other elected and community leaders to keep Highland County growing and prosperous.

“My experience includes managing an agency with 14 divisions having a workforce of 480 employees with an annual budget responsibility of more than $88 million. I have also worked successfully to develop industrial parks and infrastructure development in Highland County.”

Daniels said that during his public service he was recognized as a Watchdog of the Treasury on four separate occasions. He said he was also recognized as a Friend of Agriculture by the Ohio Farm Bureau, received the Trailblazer Award from the Area Agency on Aging, and was awarded the Legislator of the Year Award by the Ohio Career and Technical Education Association.

He holds a certificate from the University of Idaho on energy policy and planning.

Daniels resides with his wife, Karen, in the Rocky Fork Lake region. They have four children and 10 grandchildren.

Greenfield native has long history of political service