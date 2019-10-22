Hillsboro Student Council hosting bonfire Thursday

Reigniting a tradition it revived a year ago, the Hillsboro High School Student Council will host a bonfire Thursday evening, one day before its final home football game of the season.

The event will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. at the former high school site off West Main Street and the bonfire will start around 7:15 p.m., according to Allison Gaines, the student council secretary.

She said there will be games, face-painting and other activities including music from a band led by Hillsboro students. Youth from the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church will be selling hot dogs and hot chocolate, and smores will be available to purchase for a donation.

“It’s a way to involve the community with our school spirit for the upcoming game against Jackson,” Gaines said.

The Indians will host the Jackson Ironmen in their final home football game of the 2019 season on Friday. Kick off is at 7 p.m. It will also be Senior Night.

The Indians close the regular season with the annual Rotary Bowl game at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at McClain High School in Greenfield.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Community invited to help celebrate final home game of season