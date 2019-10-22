Volunteers upgrade Humane Society shelter

On Saturday, Oct. 19, seven volunteers donated their time to replace the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter’s chain link panels and stall fronts, which Humane Society General Manager Kamela Kordik said were originally installed at the Humane Society when it was first started in 1969. Pictured, from left, are Mason Company Plant Manager Troy Brown, Hunter Burns, Mason Company teammates Jeremy Cox, Isaac Burns and Tony Burns, Mason Company accounting teammate Janie Burns, and Mason Company teammate Lige Tyler.

McKenzie Caldwell | Times-Gazette