Fountain construction begins

Construction for a fountain in uptown Hillsboro is underway. A crew and heavy machinery appeared in Courthouse Square on Oct. 17. As previously reported in The Times-Gazette, the Highland County Commissioners approved a contract between the county and the city regarding the new fountain in August 2018. The fountain is funded by the Bagshaw family as a gift to the City of Hillsboro and Highland County. As of Sept. 5, 2019, a representative of the Bagshaw family stated that the fountain would cost $100,000 to construct. A previous estimate in June 2019 placed the completion of the fountain in September. The Times-Gazette reached out to former Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Mel McKenzie, who interim Safety and Service Director Dick Donley said is overseeing the project and representing the Bagshaw family, for an updated estimate for the completion of the fountain, but at press time, McKenzie hadn’t responded.

Construction for a fountain in uptown Hillsboro is underway. A crew and heavy machinery appeared in Courthouse Square on Oct. 17. As previously reported in The Times-Gazette, the Highland County Commissioners approved a contract between the county and the city regarding the new fountain in August 2018. The fountain is funded by the Bagshaw family as a gift to the City of Hillsboro and Highland County. As of Sept. 5, 2019, a representative of the Bagshaw family stated that the fountain would cost $100,000 to construct. A previous estimate in June 2019 placed the completion of the fountain in September. The Times-Gazette reached out to former Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Mel McKenzie, who interim Safety and Service Director Dick Donley said is overseeing the project and representing the Bagshaw family, for an updated estimate for the completion of the fountain, but at press time, McKenzie hadn’t responded. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_fountain.jpg Construction for a fountain in uptown Hillsboro is underway. A crew and heavy machinery appeared in Courthouse Square on Oct. 17. As previously reported in The Times-Gazette, the Highland County Commissioners approved a contract between the county and the city regarding the new fountain in August 2018. The fountain is funded by the Bagshaw family as a gift to the City of Hillsboro and Highland County. As of Sept. 5, 2019, a representative of the Bagshaw family stated that the fountain would cost $100,000 to construct. A previous estimate in June 2019 placed the completion of the fountain in September. The Times-Gazette reached out to former Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Mel McKenzie, who interim Safety and Service Director Dick Donley said is overseeing the project and representing the Bagshaw family, for an updated estimate for the completion of the fountain, but at press time, McKenzie hadn’t responded. McKenzie Caldwell | Times-Gazette