Who you gonna call?

Ohio Organization of Paranormal Studies (OOPS) Founder Steve Powell visited the Hillsboro Branch Library on Tuesday to share some of the video and audio clips of paranormal events he’s collected over the last 14 years. Powell’s presentation is just one program the Hillsboro Branch Library has scheduled to celebrate the spookiest month of the year. As October comes to a close, the library has one more spooky event: Halloween Trivia night, which will be held at the library on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. For more information about the library’s events and clubs, like or follow “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook. Powell, who said that presentation would be his last as an OOPS representative, told the audience that he would be retiring from the organization. However, to get in touch with a member of OOPS, call Powell at 937-725-6288. OOPS also has a Facebook page: like or follow “Ohio Organization of Paranormal Studies” to access some of their video and audio clips.

