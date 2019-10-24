On back-to-back days next week the Highland County Senior Citizens Center will host an event to honor local veterans then give away 100 frozen turkeys.

The annual Veterans Dinner and Program will be held Friday, Nov. 1 and offers a free dinner and program for all area veterans. The dinner and program are open to the public, although there is a $7 fee for non-veterans.

“We love our veterans and there’s a lot of our membership who are veterans. We’re able to enjoy our senior center because of our veterans in the first place, so we want to do something for them to show how much we appreciate them,” said Mechell Frost, senior center executive director.

All proceeds from the event go to the Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Veterans Relief Fund to help Highland County veterans in need.

Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. and a dinner donated by LaRosa’s will start shortly thereafter. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, homemade pies and cookies, and ice cream donated by UDF.

The program will be presented by state Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro).

Those planning to attend are asked to call the center at 937-393-4745 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday so organizers will know how much food is needed.

The event is sponsored by Hospice of Hope, with the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home, Highland Auto Service, Classic Real Estate Co. and The Laurels of Hillsboro serving as co-sponsors.

“We encourage people to come out to honor our veterans with us,” Frost said.

The next afternoon the center will host 100 Turkey Bingo, when 100 frozen turkeys, averaging 15 pounds each, will be given away. As an added incentive, the final bingo winner will also receive a Schwan’s ham, and throughout the day a $50 gift card and several other prizes will be given away through a free raffle. On top of all that, the last 10 people to bingo will win a bag of Schwan’s red skin potatoes.

The senior center will also be selling its homemade noodles for $5 for one pound.

The doors open at 11 a.m. Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase then and throughout the day.

The center hosts bingo events a few times a year, but this time the hours have been extended to noon to 4 p.m., with a short intermission.

“We have to add an extra hour because it’s going to take that long to give 100 turkeys away,” Frost said. “Anytime you bingo, you’re going to win a turkey. If six people bingo at one time, they will all get a turkey.”

Bingo cards are 25 cents per card per game. You must be 18 or older to play.

The sponsors of the event are The Laurels of Hillsboro and Walmart. The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home and H & R Block are co-sponsors.

Frost said a police officer will be on hand to make sure the parking lots are secure while bingo players enjoy themselves inside.

“We encourage everyone in the community to attend. It’s a fundraiser and all proceeds benefit the senior center,” Frost said. “There’s gonna’ be a lot of bingo, a lot of turkey and a lot of fun.”

Highland County Senior Citizens members pose with signs advertising the center's Turkey Bingo event on Saturday, Nov. 2. One center will give away 100 turkeys at the event.

