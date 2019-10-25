Karnes family recognized for Bicentennial Farm

The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized the Karnes family for more than 200 years of same family farm ownership at the Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting.

The Karnes Farm, located in Paint Township, was founded by Henry Karnes in 1816. Thirty-eight of the original 140 acres, plus an additional 65 acres, make up the current family farm.

Ohio’s Agricultural Heritage

The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognizes the social, economic and historic contributions of Ohio’s family farms through its Ohio Historic Family Farms program, which recognizes farms that have remained in the same family for at least 100 years. Nearly 1,700 farms are registered as century, sesquicentennial or bicentennial farms, with at least two farms represented in each of the state’s 88 counties. Highland County currently has 36 farms registered in the program.

Program History

In 1993, the department began collaborating with Ohio’s Country Journal and the Ohio Historical Society to administer the Outstanding Ohio Century Farm Program. In 2003, the department became the sole sponsor of the program, and the Outstanding Ohio Century Farm program evolved into the Ohio Century Farm program. The program became the Ohio Historic Farms Program when it was expanded in 2013 to include a designation for Bicentennial Farms. Sesquicentennial Farms were added in 2016.

Additional Information

For more information about the program, including a list of current century, sesquicentennial, and bicentennial farms, as well as a downloadable registration form, visit (www.agri.ohio.gov/divs/cent_farms/). For additional information on how to apply for Ohio’s Historic Family Farms Program, contact program manager Erin Dillon at 614-752-4505 or email centuryfarms@agri.ohio.gov.

Submitted by Katie Boyer, public information officer, Ohio Department of Agriculture.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Krnes-pic.jpg Submitted photo