Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon — who likes chicken salad? I love chicken salad. I don’t know why, but I have made it several times and I just could not get it right. I know you add chicken, celery and, of course, the dressing. I could get the ingredients right, but not the dressing. So I played around and came up with the dressing. Finally I got it right. Yay!

I bought a package of chicken parts that had chicken breasts, thighs and wings. I put it on a shallow pan and baked in the oven on 350 degrees until it started falling apart. I took the chicken out and cooled it and shredded it in a bowl, then I added chopped celery, and I used about a cup of celery. I chopped up apples, grapes, walnuts and dried cranberries. You don’t have to add the grapes, apples or cranberries, but I like it.

Now for the dressing. I used a half cup of Miracle Whip and a few tablespoons of sour cream. I added a tablespoon of sugar to the mixture and stirred it up and added it to my shredded chicken — along with the apples, cranberries, walnuts and grapes — and mixed together. Also, if you don’t like walnuts you can use pecans or almonds. It’s your choice. You can put it on a wrap or the bread of your choice. It was delious.

I also use this same dressing for my apple salad. It’s sort of like making apple salad using chicken, and you have chicken salad. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. I ate almost all of it myself.

Please share your favorite recipes with us or let me know what you are looking for. Send them to shughes@timesgazette or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.