This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Terry, a young, medium-sized pit bull. The dog pound estimates he’s between 1 and 2 years old, and he weighs around 40 pounds. He is up-to-date on his vaccinations. Terry may look serious, but don’t let him fool you — he’s a real love bug. Terry is still a bit rambunctious, but he really likes to be close to people and seems very smart. He isn’t comfortable around other dogs and does bark at them. He should be in a one-dog situation where he is the one dog getting treats and attention. He would enjoy being a lap dog for sure. Anyone interested in adopting Terry or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound should contact the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to set up a time to visit. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

