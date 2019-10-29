Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 27

INCIDENT

At 3:34 p.m., a female came to the police department to report someone using her credit card at a business in the 200 block of South High Street. After further investigation, Ashley Penwell, 36, of Washington Court House, was arrested for misuse of credit card and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

ACCIDENT

At 6:02 a.m., the police department responded to the area of South Glenn Street and Danville Pike for the report of a one-car crash. Upon arrival, Jacob Cooper, 24, of Leesburg, was westbound on Danville Pike when he stated he yawned and then struck a telephone pole. Tire marks were in the grass just before striking the telephone pole causing the pole to split in half, but the pole was being held up by the vehicle and stabilizer lines. The crash caused heavy disabling damage to the center front of the vehicle. No injuries were reported on the scene. Cooper was cited for failure to reinstate, failure to maintain control and a seatbelt violation.

Oct. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

April Waugh, 37, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Justin Rogers, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding domestic violence charge.

Lisa Fox, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.