Crash claims Hillsboro man

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigation a Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash that it says claimed the life of a Hillsboro man and also involved a Greenfield driver.

The crash took place at aspproximately 9:25 a.m. on SR 72 in Clinton County between Carter Road and Sabina Road, according to the Wilmington state patrol post.

Chelsy Mick, 24, of Greenfield, was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey southbound on SR 72, the state patrol said, when her vehicle traveled left of center and struck a northbound 2000 Mercury Cougar driven by Jeffrey Tisdale, 41, of Hillsboro.

Tisdale was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mick was transported to the Jamestown Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, according to the state patrol.

The state patrol said neither car had any passengers, both drivers were wearing their safety belts, and drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected of being a factor in the crash.

The state patrol reminded motorists remain alert and attentive while driving.

State patrol says Greenfield woman’s vehicle went left of center