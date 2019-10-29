Jim Cameron, 74, is running for Hillsboro City Council president as a Democrat. He has been a resident of Hillsboro for 64 years.

Following are his answers to questions posed by The Times-Gazette:

1. Why do you want to be president of council?

Cameron — “I want to give the citizens of Hillsboro their voice back. I will make sure that all citizens and businesses are represented.”

2. What do you think makes you qualified for the position?

Cameron — “At Rocky Fork State Park I would supervise up to 50 people (summertime) and worked with a budget of $1.5 to $2 million dollars a year. With Norm Ludwick at Sherwood Auto Sales it was a lot higher budget than that.”

3. Do you have any past political experience?

Cameron — “I was a city councilman for Ward 4. I worked with a lot of state representatives to sell them on ideas on multiple projects, i.e. boat docks, new restrooms and facilities at Rocky Fork.”

4. What do you see as major issues facing Hillsboro and city council?

Cameron — “A lot of major issues. For just a few, we need a lot streets repaved, sidewalks repaired, and a lot of alleys cleaned up of dumped items, and then mowed.”

5. How will you work to correct those issues?

Cameron — “Appointment committees that I will work closely with and hold them responsible.”

Cameron said his past professional experience includes 43 years at Sherwood Auto and Camper Sales in Hillsboro and 20 years at Rocky Fork State Park. He said he owned and operated the Main Barbershop for 10 years and started out working with Tom Goolsby, and that for 20 years he worked two full-time jobs.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Cameron https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_cameron.jpg Cameron

Cameron wants to give citizens their voice back