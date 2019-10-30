Shafer Heating & Cooling opens new location

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce joined Shafer Heating & Cooling for an open house and ribbon cutting Friday celebrating the opening of its new location at 970 W. Main St. in Hillsboro.

Ron Shafer started the businesses in 1986 under the name Shafer Mobile Home Service and has been a member of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce since its beginning in 1990. The former location in Marshall was not only 10 miles out of town, but as co-owner Peggy Shafer explained, they were simply out of space. The new location is not only more conveniently located in town, it has 9,100 square feet of space.

“We now have the room to really spread our wings here,” said co-owner Ron Shafer. “We have built a very nice and functional meeting room as well as a training room. We strive to have the best service technicians, installers and comfort advisors in the southern Ohio region. We feel that the in-house training will be a huge asset for us and there just is not enough qualified training facility’s anywhere near us that can train to the standard that we as a company demand. We feel that our customers deserve the very best.”

The grand opening was a huge success and Ron Shafer said he would like to say a big thank you to not only everyone who came out and celebrated their special day, but also to his team for its hard work and dedication, and to the group of local contractors who helped renovate and transform the building in a very short timeframe: Tissot’s Home Center, CS Construction, Cornele Plumbing, Southern Ohio RetroFoam, Fortress Technology, and Superior Alarm.

At the grand opening there were four door prizes given away: an Aprilaire humidifier, Aprilaire wi-if thermostat, Clear Sky air purifier and a one-year service agreement. The winners of the drawings were Brad Tira, Kris Stoops, Nancy Arledge and Emily Gale.

Stop out and visit the new facility and schedule your heating system to be serviced before the cold weather sets in. Schedule for one of Shafer’s comfort advisors to come to your home to receive a free quote for a new high efficiency HVAC system or any of their indoor air quality products and ask about the “no nonsense lifetime warranty.” Shafer Heating & Cooling also stocks a variety of air filters and offers financing on all new equipment.

“After being in business in Highland County for the past 35 years, we would like to thank the city of Hillsboro for such a warm welcome with our new move here and we look forward to all of the new opportunities that our new facility will bring us,” Ron Shafer said.

Submitted by Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Shafer Heating & Cooling recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 970 W. Main St. in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_shafer-ribbon-cutting.jpg Shafer Heating & Cooling recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 970 W. Main St. in Hillsboro. Submitted photo