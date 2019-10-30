Music At St. Mary’s organ recital by McLaughlin

James McLaughlin is returning for his seventh annual Hillsboro recital At St.Mary’s Episcopal Church.

McLaughlin was born and raised in Hillsboro, graduated from Hillsboro High School, and served as organist at the Hillsboro Church of Christ during his high school years. After receiving his bachelor’s of fine arts degree from Ohio University, majoring in voice and organ, he taught vocal music and choir in the Zanesville City Schools for 31 years. He has served churches as music director or organist in Athens and Zanesville.

McLaughlin is an adjudicator for voice, piano and choir events for the Ohio Music Education Association. He owns a music conservatory in Zanesville offering lessons in piano, organ and voice. He now serves as artist-in-eesidence at Central Trinity United Methodist Church in Zanesville and continues to direct the Zanesville Civic Chorus. This year is their 88th annual “Messiah” Oratorio performance. He is also active with the barbershop chorus.

Assisting McLaughlin on the recital will be Jennie Harner and John Glaze.

Music At St. Mary’s concerts are provided at no admission charge; however, donations are accepted following the concert.

There will be a reception following the recital, which will be Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, located at 234 N. High St. in Hillsboro.

Submitted by John Glaze.

