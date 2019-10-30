Greenfield Products growing

Greenfield Products has announced a company expansion that will enable it to climb above 50 full-time employees.

The project will bring a significant increase in full-time employees from 43 to 67. Although a relatively small investment, it gives the company the ability to further expand operations and take on new business in the powder division, the company said in a news release.

Established in 1959, the company has always had its operations in Highland County.

Greenfield Products has a line of marine products it markets throughout the country, and a finishing division that provides powder and e-coating services to industry.

The success of the powder/e-coat operations has brought the need for more space and more full-time employees. In addition, Greenfield Products is investing in a new infrared oven which will enable more efficient heating of its product, freeing up powder coat operations for more throughput, the news release said.

“Our project driver was to improve efficiency on our finishing line, which allows us to be more competitive, expand our capabilities and extend our services to additional industries,” said Rachel Sawyers, Greenfield Products general manager.

The Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth (APEG), JobsOhio network partner in southern and eastern Ohio, worked with the company to obtain a $30,000 JobsOhio Grant to support the expansion project.

“The Greenfield Products expansion is significant for the company and the community,” said Katy Farber, APEG vice president, said in the news release. “APEG is pleased that we were able to help the company with this new investment in equipment and employees to improve their competitiveness in the marketplace.”

In addition to company funds and the JobsOhio grant, Highland County OhioMeansJobs is currently evaluating on-the job-training for new employees.

Expansion will mean largest number ever of full-time employees