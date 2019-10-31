Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 29

INCIDENT

At 6:21 p.m., William Neff, 73, of Hillsboro, was traveling south of High Street when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Neff fled the scene of the accident, traveling south on South High Street. Neff was located in the 900 block of West Main Street. He was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain control.

Oct. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Daryl Davis, 60, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Melissa Norris, 46, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.