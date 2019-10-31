Posted on by

Teaching a love for reading


A new dad in his own right, Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings took some time Thursday to read to Miss Rachel’s and Miss Nicki’s Head Start class. Hastings told The Times-Gazette he wanted to help instill a love for reading in children, saying that he felt they were never to young to learn to read.

Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

