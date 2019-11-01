Posted on by

Boo-Fest 2019 costume contest winners


Pictured above are the 5 to 10-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Bella Gillelty (third place), Lydia Smith (second place), Andrew Couch (first place).

Pictured above are the 5 to 10-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Bella Gillelty (third place), Lydia Smith (second place), Andrew Couch (first place).


McKenzie Caldwell | The Times-Gazette

Pictured above are the 10 to 16-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Miranda Butler (second place), Shyanne Parker (third place), Korra Tobin (first place).


McKenzie Caldwell | The Times-Gazette

Pictured above are the 0 to 4-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Violet Woods (third place), Dwight Phillip Hamilten (second place), Aubree Collins (first place).


McKenzie Caldwell | The Times-Gazette

Pictured above are the 5 to 10-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Bella Gillelty (third place), Lydia Smith (second place), Andrew Couch (first place).

Pictured above are the 10 to 16-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Miranda Butler (second place), Shyanne Parker (third place), Korra Tobin (first place).

Pictured above are the 0 to 4-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Violet Woods (third place), Dwight Phillip Hamilten (second place), Aubree Collins (first place).

Pictured above are the 5 to 10-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Bella Gillelty (third place), Lydia Smith (second place), Andrew Couch (first place).
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_5to10-boofest2-cropped.jpgPictured above are the 5 to 10-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Bella Gillelty (third place), Lydia Smith (second place), Andrew Couch (first place). McKenzie Caldwell | The Times-Gazette

Pictured above are the 10 to 16-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Miranda Butler (second place), Shyanne Parker (third place), Korra Tobin (first place).
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_10to16-boofest-cropped.jpgPictured above are the 10 to 16-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Miranda Butler (second place), Shyanne Parker (third place), Korra Tobin (first place). McKenzie Caldwell | The Times-Gazette

Pictured above are the 0 to 4-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Violet Woods (third place), Dwight Phillip Hamilten (second place), Aubree Collins (first place).
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_0to4-boofest-cropped-edit.jpgPictured above are the 0 to 4-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Violet Woods (third place), Dwight Phillip Hamilten (second place), Aubree Collins (first place). McKenzie Caldwell | The Times-Gazette