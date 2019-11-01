Boo-Fest 2019 costume contest winners

Pictured above are the 5 to 10-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Bella Gillelty (third place), Lydia Smith (second place), Andrew Couch (first place).

Pictured above are the 10 to 16-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Miranda Butler (second place), Shyanne Parker (third place), Korra Tobin (first place).

Pictured above are the 0 to 4-year-old winners of Hillsboro’s Boo-Fest, sponsored by Buckeye Country. From left to right: Violet Woods (third place), Dwight Phillip Hamilten (second place), Aubree Collins (first place).