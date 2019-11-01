Big crowds at Boo-Fest, haunted house

Dressed as Toy Story characters, Merchant’s National Bank employees hand out candy at Buckeye Country’s Boo-Fest, which was held Thursday inside the former Hillsboro firehouse due to weather. A few doors down, trick or treaters lined up to walk through the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association’s haunted house, which was hosted in The Times-Gazette’s Community Room. Unseasonably cool weather did not seem to deter the crowds.

Dressed as Toy Story characters, Merchant’s National Bank employees hand out candy at Buckeye Country’s Boo-Fest, which was held Thursday inside the former Hillsboro firehouse due to weather. A few doors down, trick or treaters lined up to walk through the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association’s haunted house, which was hosted in The Times-Gazette’s Community Room. Unseasonably cool weather did not seem to deter the crowds.