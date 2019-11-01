General election information for Highland County

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Below are the contested races, school board elections and issues on the ballot for precincts throughout Highland County. Races are listed alphabetically by precinct. Races are non-partisan unless otherwise indicated.

To find your polling location, go to lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/highland/pollfinder.aspx to find your polling location based on your address, or go to lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/highland/vtrlookup.aspx to find your polling location based on your voter registration. For questions, call the Highland County Board of Elections at 937-393-9961.

Contested races

Brushcreek Township

Angela Crum and Betty J. McElwee are running for Brushcreek Township Fiscal Officer.

Concord Township

JD Ogden and Gary L. Shannon are running for Concord Township trustee.

Fairfield Township

Julia Crabtree and Jeremy Kibbey are running for Highland village mayor.

Greenfield

Kyle Barr, Mark Branham, Mark Clyburn and Brenda Losey are running for Greenfield Village Council. There are three seats available.

Hillsboro

Justin Harsha (Republican) and Antony Weissmann (write-in) are running for Hillsboro city mayor. Philip Loveless (write-in) withdrew his candidacy on Oct. 15.

Jim Cameron (Democratic) and Thomas G. Eichinger (Republican) are running for Hillsboro president of council. The term for this seat will end Dec. 31, 2021.

Jackson Township

Pat Michael and Carleta L. Weyrich are running for Jackson Township fiscal officer.

Leesburg

Blythe Pelham, Rita J. Smith-Daulton and Kenneth W. Worley are running for Leesburg Village Council. There are two seats available.

Marshall Township

Shane Flannery and David Garen are running for Marshall Township trustee.

John Abell and Melanie Phillips are running for Marshall Township fiscal officer.

New Market Tonship

Susie Burns, Sara Surber and Darrell Warnock II are running for New Market Township fiscal officer.

Washington Township

Arthur Harless and Gary W. Reno are running for Washington Township trustee.

School board elections

East Clinton —Kelli DeBold Jamison, Janielle Runyon, Kasey Smith and Amy Zimmerman are running for the East Clinton School Board. There are two seats available. This will be on the ballot for precincts in Fairfield, Penn and Union townships.

Eastern Local — Adam W. Bolender, Hanna Hopper, Lowell Richey and Martin L. Yockey are running for the Eastern Local School Board. There are three seats available. This will be on the ballot for precincts in Whiteoak and Concord townships.

Fayetteville-Perry Local — Laura A. Iles, Kathleen Johnson, Brian Kleemeyer and John T. Smith are running for the Fayetteville-Perry Local School Board. There are three seats available. This will be on the ballot for precincts in Salem Township.

Greenfield Exempted Village — Jason Allison, Greg Barr, Elizabeth Carson-Murphy, Sandy Free and Eric R. Wise are running for Greenfield EVSD School Board. There are two seats available. This will be on the ballot for precincts in Greenfield, Fairfield, Madison and Paint townships.

Lynchburg-Clay Local —Bobbie Jo Ernst, April Flowers, Brad Hess and Bret E. Malone are running for Lynchburg-Clay School District School Board. There are three seats available. This will be on the ballot for precincts in Lynchburg, Dodson, Whiteoak, Clay, Hamer, Salem and Union townships.

Issues

Issue 1: Lynchburg Area JFAD, additional, fire protection and emergency medical services, 1.2 mills, 5 years, commencing in 2019, first due calendar year 2020. This will be on the ballot for precincts in Lynchburg, Dodson, Hamer, Salem and Union townships.

Issue 2: Clay Township, renewal, maintaining and operating cemeteries, 0.5 mill, 5 years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021. This will be on the ballot for precincts in Clay Township.

Issue 3: Marshall Township, replacement, fire protection, 3.9 mills, 5 years, commencing in 2019, first due calendar year 2020. This will be on the ballot for precincts in Marshall Township.

Issue 4: Clinton Highland Joint Fire District, additional, fire protection and emergency medical services, 2.5 mills, continuing period of time, commencing in 2019, first due calendar year 2020. This will be on the ballot for precincts in Penn and Union townships.

Information for this story was provided by the Highland County Board of Elections.

