Veterans Day events

A variety of Veterans Day observances have been scheduled in and around Highland County over the next several days. Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11. The following is a list of local observances provided by the Highland County Veterans Service Office:

Saturday, Nov. 2

4:30 p.m. — VFW Post 9094 Fish Fry, 1000 W. Main St., Hillsboro.

Thursday, Nov. 7

9 a.m. — Hillsboro Christian Academy Veterans Program. RSVP for lunch at 513-317-7087 or Outreach@TurnUpYourPower.com.

12:05 p.m. — Lynchburg-Clay Middle School Veterans Program.

Friday, Nov. 8

8 a.m. — East Clinton FFA Veterans Day Program. Breakfast at 8 a.m. Program begins at 9 a.m. at East Clinton High School.

9 a.m. — Fairfield Elementary School Veterans Day Assembly in the gym.

5 p.m. — Highland County Veterans Service Office Annual Veterans Appreciation Night.

Saturday, Nov. 9

8:30 a.m. — 8th annual Brett Wightman 5K in Sabina. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the run starts at 9:30 a.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — American Legion Post 694 Outreach, Hillsboro Kroger.

4:30 p.m. — DAV Chapter 123 Veterans Day Dinner at Ponderosa in Hillsboro.

Monday, Nov. 11

8 a.m. — Lynchburg-Clay High School Veterans Program. Breakfast is at 8 a.m. in the library, program begins at 9 a.m. in the cafeteria.

9 a.m. — Whiteoak High School Veterans Program. Arrival and refreshments at 8 a.m. Enter through the marked gymnasium doors in back.

10 a.m. — The Laurels of Hillsboro Annual Veterans Program.

11 a.m. — VFW Post 9094 Veterans Program at the banquet hall in Hillsboro.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. —DAV Chapter 123 Forget-Me-Not Drive at Hillsboro Kroger.

11:30 a.m. — Hillsboro High School Veterans Day Assembly. Lunch for veterans at 11:30 a.m., program begins at 1 p.m.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Little Caesars Veterans Free Combo Meal in Hillsboro.

All day — Veterans get free meal at Hillsboro Ponderosa.

All day — No. 1 China Buffet veterans free buffet in Hillsboro.

1:30 p.m. — Bright Elementary Veterans Program in Sugartree Ridge.

1:40 p.m. — Fairfield High School Veterans Program in the gym.

Sunday, Nov. 17

3 p.m. — Southern State Community Band Veterans Day Concert at the central campus in Hillsboro.

A memorial to Hillsboro High School 1940 classmates John Bowen Jr., George Collins and Spencer Shaw, all shot down and killed in World War II, is shown at Liberty Park. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Cropped-WW-II-memorial-pic.jpg A memorial to Hillsboro High School 1940 classmates John Bowen Jr., George Collins and Spencer Shaw, all shot down and killed in World War II, is shown at Liberty Park. File photo

Free meals, programs at schools and elsewhere