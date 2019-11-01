Veterans Day events

A variety of Veterans Day observances have been scheduled in and around Highland County over the next several days. Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11. The following is a list of local observances provided by the Highland County Veterans Service Office:
Saturday, Nov. 2
4:30 p.m. — VFW Post 9094 Fish Fry, 1000 W. Main St., Hillsboro.
Thursday, Nov. 7
9 a.m. — Hillsboro Christian Academy Veterans Program. RSVP for lunch at 513-317-7087 or Outreach@TurnUpYourPower.com.
12:05 p.m. — Lynchburg-Clay Middle School Veterans Program.
Friday, Nov. 8
8 a.m. — East Clinton FFA Veterans Day Program. Breakfast at 8 a.m. Program begins at 9 a.m. at East Clinton High School.
9 a.m. — Fairfield Elementary School Veterans Day Assembly in the gym.
5 p.m. — Highland County Veterans Service Office Annual Veterans Appreciation Night.
Saturday, Nov. 9
8:30 a.m. — 8th annual Brett Wightman 5K in Sabina. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the run starts at 9:30 a.m.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — American Legion Post 694 Outreach, Hillsboro Kroger.
4:30 p.m. — DAV Chapter 123 Veterans Day Dinner at Ponderosa in Hillsboro.
Monday, Nov. 11
8 a.m. — Lynchburg-Clay High School Veterans Program. Breakfast is at 8 a.m. in the library, program begins at 9 a.m. in the cafeteria.
9 a.m. — Whiteoak High School Veterans Program. Arrival and refreshments at 8 a.m. Enter through the marked gymnasium doors in back.
10 a.m. — The Laurels of Hillsboro Annual Veterans Program.
11 a.m. — VFW Post 9094 Veterans Program at the banquet hall in Hillsboro.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. —DAV Chapter 123 Forget-Me-Not Drive at Hillsboro Kroger.
11:30 a.m. — Hillsboro High School Veterans Day Assembly. Lunch for veterans at 11:30 a.m., program begins at 1 p.m.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Little Caesars Veterans Free Combo Meal in Hillsboro.
All day — Veterans get free meal at Hillsboro Ponderosa.
All day — No. 1 China Buffet veterans free buffet in Hillsboro.
1:30 p.m. — Bright Elementary Veterans Program in Sugartree Ridge.
1:40 p.m. — Fairfield High School Veterans Program in the gym.
Sunday, Nov. 17
3 p.m. — Southern State Community Band Veterans Day Concert at the central campus in Hillsboro.