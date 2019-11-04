Rocky Fork Branch Library holds grand opening

The Rocky Fork Branch Library, a former bank, is located at 11125 North Shore Dr. in Hillsboro. Branch Manager Kathe Chaney told The Times-Gazette that the library will utilize the former bank’s drive thru as a book drop.

Library Secretary Kimberly Douglas and patron Ronna Achor chat in an office at the Rocky Fork Branch Library during the open house.

The Rocky Fork Branch Library’s staff gather during the library’s open house. Back row from left to right: Chelsi Snyder, Jennifer Lowe, Kathe Chaney, Jennifer West, Joanna Sullivan. Front row from left to right: Danica Bailey, Ginny Whiting, Suzanne Roberts.

Library employees, elected officials and others are pictured Saturday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening celebration of the Rocky Fork Branch Library.