Rocky Fork Lake Branch Library opens

The Rocky Fork Branch Library’s first visitors mingle during the library’s open house event on Saturday. The Rocky Fork Branch Library, located at 11125 North Shore Dr. near Hillsboro, is open for patrons to check out books as of Monday, Nov. 4. The library will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays. Rocky Fork Branch Manager Kathe Chaney told The Times-Gazette that though the Rocky Fork Branch will be hosting events for writers participating in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) along with other branches of the Highland County District Libraries, she doesn’t expect the Rocky Fork Branch to host other programs and activities until around spring 2020, so she and her staff can settle into the new space. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_mingle.jpg The Rocky Fork Branch Library’s first visitors mingle during the library’s open house event on Saturday. The Rocky Fork Branch Library, located at 11125 North Shore Dr. near Hillsboro, is open for patrons to check out books as of Monday, Nov. 4. The library will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays. Rocky Fork Branch Manager Kathe Chaney told The Times-Gazette that though the Rocky Fork Branch will be hosting events for writers participating in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) along with other branches of the Highland County District Libraries, she doesn’t expect the Rocky Fork Branch to host other programs and activities until around spring 2020, so she and her staff can settle into the new space. McKenzie Caldwell | Times-Gazette