Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 311 911 calls, answered 118 requests for service, dispatched 126 fire and EMS runs, took 30 offense reports and investigated six traffic crashes.

At 6:26 p.m. on Oct. 29 a Grey Road resident called the sheriff’s office to report a theft. A deputy was dispatched to the scene to interview the victim and collect witness statements. After a short investigation, the incident was resolved with no charges being filed. A juvenile suspect was trespassed off the property.

On Oct. 30 at 10:27 p.m. a citizen called the sheriff’s office to report an assault at a residence on West Deadfall Road. Deputies arrived and interviewed the victim, who indicated he had been assaulted by his girlfriend. Lisa M. Fox, 29, was arrested on one count of domestic violence and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

A motorist called the sheriff’s office at 4:58 a.m. on Oct. 31 to report a suspicious person carrying a flashlight in the 10000 block of Mad River Road. A deputy patrolled the area, but no such person was located.

Deputies were dispatched to a Carlisle Lane residence at 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 1 to investigate a domestic disturbance. An argument between a male and female led to a call being placed to law enforcement. Both parties were interviewed during the investigation, but no charges were filed. The dispute was entirely verbal.