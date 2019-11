The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brian Conley, 33, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and expired plates.

Jacob Walsh, 23, of Russellville, was cited for speed.

Muhammad Humayun, 24, of Dayton, was cited for speed.

William Neff, 73, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.