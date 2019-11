A pair of Hillsboro residents were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury.

Melissa L. Brunner, 38, of Hillsboro, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, allegedly occurring in Clinton County.

Tessa A. Holsinger, 21, of Hillsboro, was indicted on a charge of failing to appear in court, a fourth-degree felony, in Clinton County.