Contested races, issues results

The results below are for contested races and issues on the ballot for the Nov. 5, 2019 election. These are the unofficial results from the Highland County Board of Elections. For full Highland County election results check back later at www.timesgazette.com and see the Thursday, Nov. 7 edition of The Times-Gazette for more complete results.

Contested races

Brushcreek Township

In the Brushcreek Township fiscal officer election, Angela Crum received 102 votes, and Betty J. McElwee received 50.

Concord Township

In the Concord Township trustee election, Gary L. Shannon received 140 votes, and JD Ogden received 80.

Fairfield Township

In the Highland village mayor election, Jeremy Kibbey received 26 votes, and Julia Crabtree received 14.

Greenfield

In the Greenfield Village Council election, Brenda Losey received 319 votes, Mark Branham 303, write-in candidate Kyle Barr received 140, and write-in candidate Mark Clyburn received 13. There are three seats available.

Hillsboro

In the Hillsboro city mayor election, Justin Harsha received 760 votes, and write-in candidate Antony Weissmann received 10 votes.

In the Hillsboro president of council election, Thomas G. Eichinger received 469 votes, and Jim Cameron received 351 votes.

Jackson Township

In the Jackson Township fiscal officer election, Carleta L. Weyrich received 114 votes, and Pat Michael received 66.

Leesburg

In the Leesburg Village Council election, Rita J. Smith-Daulton received 103 votes, Kenneth W. Worley received 101 and Blythe Pelham received 27. There are two seats available.

Marshall Township

In the Marshall Township trustee election, Shane Flannery received 148 votes, and David Paren received 118.

In the Marshall Township fiscal officer election, Melanie Phillips received 144 votes, and John Abell received 139.

New Market Township

In the New Market Township fiscal officer election, Sara Surber received 132 votes, Darrell Warnock II received 97 and Susie Burns received 62.

Washington Township

In the Washington Township trustee election, Arthur Harless received 88 votes, and Gary W. Reno received 36.

School board elections

East Clinton— Kasey Smith received 90 votes, Janielle Runyon received 71, Amy Zimmerman received 55 and Kelly DeBold Jamison received 27. There are two seats available.

Eastern Local—Adam Bolender received 4 votes, Hanna Hopper received 4, Lowell Richey received 4 and Martin L. Yockey received 3. There are three seats available.

Greenfield Exempted Village—Sandy Free received 455 votes, Eric R. Wise received 441, Jason Allison received 424, Greg Barr received 296 and Elizabeth Carson-Murphy received 272. There are two seats available.

Lynchburg-Clay Local— Brad Hess received 584 votes, Bret E. Malone received 531, Bobbie Jo Ernst received 519 and April Flowers received 392. There are three seats available.

Issues

Issue 1: Lynchburg Area JFAD, which was on the ballot for precincts in Lynchburg, Dodson, Hamer, Salem and Union townships, received 552 votes for the levy and 208 against.

Issue 2: Clay Township RN, which was on the ballot for precincts in Clay Township, received 118 votes for the levy and 64 against.

Issue 3: Marshall Township Fire Protection replacement, which was on the ballot for precincts in Marshall Township, received 177 votes for the levy and 100 against.

Issue 4: Clinton Highland Joint Fire District, which was on the ballot for precincts in Penn and Union townships, received 75 votes for the levy and 66 against.

These are the unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Highland County Board of Elections. Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

2019 Highland County general election