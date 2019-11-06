Hastings welcomes HHS class play cast

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings welcomed the cast of the Hillsboro High School class play “You Can’t Take It With You” to his office Wednesday. The performance will be Nov. 15, 16 and 17, with show times Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Shown from left are Autumn Koehler, Christopher Cronan, Duncan Pickering-Polstra, Weslie Wilkin, Hastings, Gideon Pickering-Polstra, Michael Ferguson, Nyssa Reno, Aubree Vance and Hanna Ater. Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults.

