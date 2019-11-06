Highland Co. election results

All four issues on the ballots passed and Republican Tom Eichinger won a race with Democrat candidate Jim Cameron for president of Hillsboro City Council on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Highland County Board of Elections.

A Highland County Board of Elections spokesperson told The Times-Gazette that 20.23 percent of registered Highland County voters cast their ballots in Tuesday’s election. That was down significantly from recent general elections in the county.

According to information on past elections provided by the board of elections, in the November 2018 general election, which featured state-level elections as well as local, 49.26 percent of Highland County voters cast their ballots. In the November 2017 general election, which consisted of only local issues, 26.67 percent of Highland County voters voted. In the November 2016 general election, which included national, state and local elections, 67.99 percent of Highland County voters voted.

The board of elections representative said the unofficial results were available a little later than usual Tuesday night because the board of elections wasn’t required to report hourly. The board also had to hand-tally write-in votes and wanted to have that data available before they released any information.

The board of elections spokesperson told The Times-Gazette that the official results will be available by Nov. 20.

Following are the unofficial results as provided by the Highland County Board of Elections:

Local government elections

Brushcreek Township

In the Brushcreek Township trustee election, David L. Chaney received 143 votes.

In the Brushcreek Township fiscal officer election, Angela Crum received 102 votes, and Betty J. McElwee received 50.

Clay Township

In the Clay Township trustee election, James P. Massey received 158 votes.

In the Clay Township fiscal officer election, Pat Winkle received 166 votes.

Concord Township

In the Concord Township trustee election, Gary L. Shannon received 140 votes, and JD Ogden received 80.

In the Concord Township fiscal officer election, Karen S. Schroeder received 183 votes.

Dodson Township

In the Dodson Township trustee election, Marvin Resibois received 380 votes.

In the Dodson Township fiscal officer election, Kristy Warner received 365 votes.

Fairfield Township

In the Highland village mayor election, Jeremy Kibbey received 26 votes, and Julia Crabtree received 14.

In the Highland village council election, Tim Williams received 33 votes, and Andrew Mackan received 14. There are two seats available.

In the Fairfield Township trustee election, Andy Caldwell received 275 votes.

In the Fairfield Township trustee UET election, Kenny Stevens Jr. received 296 votes. The term for this seat will end Dec. 31, 2021.

In the Fairfield Township fiscal officer election, Patrick A. Hagen received 282 votes.

Greenfield

In the Greenfield Village Council election, Brenda Losey received 319 votes, Mark Branham 303, write-in candidate Kyle Barr received 140, and write-in candidate Mark Clyburn received 13. There are three seats available.

In the Madison Township trustee election, Dan Mathews received 683 votes.

In the Madison Township fiscal officer election, Sherri Beatty received 649 votes.

Hamer Township

In the Hamer Township trustee election, Nathan D. Mootz received 115 votes.

In the Hamer Township fiscal officer election, Kimberly A. Walker received 115 votes.

Hillsboro

In the Hillsboro city mayor election, Justin Harsha received 760 votes, and write-in candidate Antony Weissmann received 10 votes.

In the Hillsboro president of council election, Thomas G. Eichinger received 469 votes, and Jim Cameron received 351 votes.

In the Hillsboro auditor election, Alex Butler received 757 votes.

In the Hillsboro treasurer election, Heather Young received 528 votes.

In the Hillsboro director of law election, Fred Beery received 702 votes.

Jackson Township

In the Jackson Township trustee election, Jerry L. Miller Jr. received 135 votes.

In the Jackson Township fiscal officer election, Carleta L. Weyrich received 114 votes, and Pat Michael received 66.

Leesburg

In the Leesburg village mayor election, Shawn C. Priest received 122 votes.

In the Leesburg Village Council election, Rita J. Smith-Daulton received 103 votes, Kenneth W. Worley received 101 and Blythe Pelham received 27. There are two seats available.

Liberty Township

In the Liberty Township trustee election, Ronald D. Ward received 938 votes.

In the Liberty Township fiscal officer election, Kay Barrera received 882 votes.

Lynchburg

In the Lynchburg village mayor election, James A. Burton received 187 votes.

In the Lynchburg village council election, Marty Bailey received 170 votes, and Ken Eaglin received 146. There are two seats available.

Marshall Township

In the Marshall Township trustee election, Shane Flannery received 148 votes, and David Paren received 118.

In the Marshall Township fiscal officer election, Melanie Phillips received 144 votes, and John Abell received 139.

New Market Township

In the New Market Township trustee election, Dick Barrera received 279 votes.

In the New Market Township fiscal officer election, Sara Surber received 132 votes, Darrell Warnock II received 97 and Susie Burns received 62.

Paint Township

In the Paint Township trustee election, Randy Mustard received 308 votes.

In the Paint Township fiscal officer election, Karen Rumbaugh received 264 votes.

Penn Township

In the Penn Township trustee election, Daryl Bumgarner received 120 votes.

In the Penn Township fiscal officer election, Jason Davis received 122 votes.

Salem Township

In the Salem Township trustee election, David L. Hamilton received 127 votes.

In the Salem Township fiscal officer election, Jamie Wells received 122 votes.

Union Township

In the Union Township trustee election, Nathan Brown received 117 votes.

In the Union Township fiscal officer election, John W. Henize received 123 votes.

Washington Township

In the Washington Township trustee election, Arthur Harless received 88 votes, and Gary W. Reno received 36.

In the Washington Township fiscal officer, Vic Gall received 108 votes.

Whiteoak Township

In the Mowrystown village mayor election, Stephen M. Sheeley received 27 votes.

In the Whiteoak Township trustee election, Fred Yochum received 120 votes.

In the Whiteoak Township fiscal officer election, Wayne Ferguson received 124 votes.

School board elections

Bright Local—Jobey Lucas received 393 votes, Tammy Hauke received 360 and John D. Gillespie received 344. There are three seats available.

East Clinton— Kasey Smith received 90 votes, Janielle Runyon received 71, Amy Zimmerman received 55 and Kelly DeBold Jamison received 27. There are two seats available.

Eastern Local—Adam Bolender received 4 votes, Hanna Hopper received 4, Lowell Richey received 4 and Martin L. Yockey received 3. There are three seats available.

Fairfield Local—Ron Friend received 310 votes, Shawn Willey received 277 and John Welling received 265. There are three seats available.

Fayetteville-Perry Local—Laura A. Iles, Kathleen Johnson, Brian Kleemeyer and John T. Smith received 0 votes. There are three seats available. Rachel L. Ray, who was running for an UET seat on the Fayetteville-Perry school board, also received 0 votes.

Greenfield Exempted Village—Sandy Free received 455 votes, Eric R. Wise received 441, Jason Allison received 424, Greg Barr received 296 and Elizabeth Carson-Murphy received 272. There are two seats available.

Hillsboro City—Bill Myers received 1,312 votes, and Tom Milbery received 1,281. There are two seats available.

Lynchburg-Clay Local—Brad Hess received 584 votes, Bret E. Malone received 531, Bobbie Jo Ernst received 519 and April Flowers received 392. There are three seats available.

Miami Trace—Charlie Andrews and Bruce Kirkpatrick received 0 votes. There are two seats available.

Ohio Valley—Charlie Bess received 54 votes, and Rick Davis received 53. There are two seats available.

Issues

Issue 1: Lynchburg Area JFAD, which was on the ballot for precincts in Lynchburg, Dodson, Hamer, Salem and Union townships, received 552 votes for the levy and 208 against.

Issue 2: Clay Township RN, which was on the ballot for precincts in Clay Township, received 118 votes for the levy and 64 against.

Issue 3: Marshall Township Fire Protection replacement, which was on the ballot for precincts in Marshall Township, received 177 votes for the levy and 100 against.

Issue 4: Clinton Highland Joint Fire District, which was on the ballot for precincts in Penn and Union townships, received 75 votes for the levy and 66 against.

The results were released too late Tuesday night to be published in the Wednesday print edition of The Times-Gazette.

