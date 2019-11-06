Howard sent to prison for role in man’s death

Convictions on tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and trafficking in heroin landed a Hillsboro man three consecutive prison sentences Wednesday in connection with an incident that occurred in a Rocky Fork Lake area parking lot on North Shore Drive in January.

Ervin Howard Jr., 59, Hillsboro, was sentenced to a total of 39 months in prison for his part in a Jan. 19, 2019 incident involving the death of John Peacock, 41, Hillsboro.

Howard was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to a 24-month prison term for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; nine months for abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony; six months for trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and was given 161 days credit for jail time already served.

A bill of particulars related to the case said that Howard allegedly sold Peacock drugs while he and several others were partying in the Rocky Fork Lake area, and that after Peacock overdosed and died, Howard and two others took the body to a Dollar General parking lot on North Shore Drive, leaving Peacock’s partially clothed body in the back seat of Peacock’s car.

His two co-conspirators, Carl Lockhart, 59, Bainbridge, and Billy Joe Stone, 50, Hillsboro, were recently sentenced to 23 months imprisonment each for their roles in the crime.

Others sentenced Wednesday included Charles J. Davis, 20, Marion, Texas, who received a sentence of 18 months with 101 days credit for time served for his conviction of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Rocky Coss also determined Davis to be a Tier-II sex offender, meaning he must register his address every 180 days for the next 25 years.

Allen W. Shoemaker, 62, Hillsboro, was sentenced to nearly four years imprisonment after being convicted of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; violating a protection order or consent agreement, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Shoemaker’s 45-month prison sentence was credited for 139 days for time already served.

Also sentenced Wednesday were:

Jayson D. Gordon, 39, Washington C.H., received nine months imprisonment with 54 days jail time credit, following his conviction of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony.

Daron L. Wehrum, 43, Felicity, received a total of 18 months incarceration on separate convictions of theft, a fifth-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, in addition to being credited for 73 days already served, and ordered to repay Brian Michael restitution totaling $5,200.

James W. Shepherd, 43, Hillsboro, was convicted of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket along with a three-year community control sentence.

Shauna K. Gessinger, 55, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years community control following her conviction of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a fourth-degree felony.

She was also sentenced to a mandatory jail sentence of two days, a mandatory fine of $1,350 to be paid by July 1, 2021, driver’s license suspension for three years commencing on Nov. 6, 2019, and the requirement that should driving privileges be restored, her vehicle must have OVI plates displayed and an interlocking device.

As part of her sentence, Coss ordered her to successfully complete the FRS treatment program and all recommended aftercare for alcohol addiction, with the mandatory jail sentence stayed until Jan. 2, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Mark Parr, 50, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years of community control following his conviction on two counts of receiving stolen property, fourth and fifth-degree felonies. In addition, the court ordered him to pay restitution of $7,500 to Robert Trent, jointly with co-defendants, through the Victim Witness Escrow Account as determined by the Adult Probation Department.

Stephen A. Williams, 33, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years of community control after his conviction of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and also requested to be admitted to the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

As part of his community control sentence, he was ordered to successfully complete the Talbert House/Turtle Creek treatment program and recommended aftercare, and will remain in custody until Nov. 7 pending transportation by the Adult Probation Department.

Keith D. Fryman, 49, Sardinia, received three years community control following sentencing for attempted burglary, a fourth-degree felony. He was also ordered to successfully complete the FRS substance abuse treatment plan and recommended aftercare.

Raymond Elam, 21, Dayton, was sentenced to three years community control for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, and a weapon he had in his possession at the time of the crime was forfeited to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. As a condition for his sentence, he was ordered to successfully complete a drug treatment program and recommended aftercare.

