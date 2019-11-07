Wanted: Holiday stories

The Times-Gazette wants your holiday stories!

We’re looking for cute, heartwarming, funny, touching anecdotes that took place during the holiday season. We’ll accept stories that happened between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. Submissions will be published in print editions of The Times-Gazette as well as online.

Send submissions and questions to htginfo@timesgazette.com or to The Times-Gazette page on Facebook. Please include your name and hometown as well as a phone number. Phone numbers will not be published and will only be used if we have any follow-up questions.

We look forward to reading your stories!

Rainsboro students gather for a Thanksgiving feast in November 2015. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_RainsboroFeastpic-1.jpg Rainsboro students gather for a Thanksgiving feast in November 2015. Times-Gazette file photo