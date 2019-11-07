Operation Christmas Child collection week starts Nov. 18

Operation Christmas Child, the Samaritan’s Purse event that sends holiday packages to children around the world, will kick off its national collection week on Nov. 18.

In the Highland County area, there are drop-off sites in Greenfield, Hillsboro and Sardinian. The locations and hours of operation for each site are provided below. However, these are just a few locations that will be participating in National Collection Week. Operation Christmas Child has about 5,000 drop off sites across the U.S.

According to a news release from Operation Christmas Child, Hillsboro-area participants hope to collect more than 13,000 gifts this year, which will go toward Operation Christmas Child’s overall 2019 goal of reaching 11 million children. The news release added that Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.

The news release also said that participants can donate $9 per shoebox to receive a shipping label to track each shoebox’s journey through their Follow Your Box feature, which can be found at samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/follow-your-box. Participants can also build shoeboxes online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline, which allows them to select gifts and pack a virtual shoebox, which can be finished off with a photo and personal note.

“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Operation Christmas Child Regional Director David Zimmerman. “We see all ages getting involved — and more and more every year.”

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 937-374-0761 or go to samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Greenfield:

First Baptist Church, located at 250 Lafayette St.

Monday, Nov. 18—6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19—6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20—6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21—6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22—4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23—12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24—12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25—9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hillsboro:

First United Methodist Church, located at 133 East Walnut St.

Monday, Nov. 18—11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19—11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20—11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21—11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22—11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23—11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24—12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25—9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sardinia:

Sardinia Church of Christ, located at 7130 Bachman Rd.

Monday, Nov. 18—10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19—2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20—2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21—2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22—2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23—10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24—12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25—9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The information for this story was provided by Samaritan’s Purse. Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

Volunteers at an Operation Christmas Child processing facility pause while packaging wrapped shoeboxes to be shipped around the world. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_volunteers2-edited.jpg Volunteers at an Operation Christmas Child processing facility pause while packaging wrapped shoeboxes to be shipped around the world. Courtesy photo

