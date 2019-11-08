Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Riddell, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI.

Timothy Carpenter, 28, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Charles Fite, 53, of Winchester, was cited for expired tags.

Rebecca Crowe, 22, of Clarksville, was cited for speed.

Michael Barger, 60, of Hillsboro, was arrested for menacing.

Amber Williams, 28, of Sabina, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Ashley Smith, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Donna Shelton, 36, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Michael Bear, 27, of Lynchburg, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Nov. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

David Terry, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

ACCIDENT

At 10:14 a.m., the police department responded to the 1400 block of North High Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival at the scene it was determined that, Linda Green, 73, of Portsmouth, was stopped in the roadway preparing to make a left turn when a female juvenile approached Green’s vehicle from the rear and was unable to stop causing a rear-end type collision. No injuries were reported on the scene. The juvenile was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.