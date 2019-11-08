SOGS: Finding Answers in Naturalization Records

Finding Answers in Naturalization Records will be the next program of the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society on Thursday, Nov. 14. The guest speaker will be Amie Bowser Tennant, genealogist, national speaker and blogger.

Immigration research can begin right in your own back yard. In fact, many researchers may feel inclined to “jump the pond” too quickly and overlook some wonderful sources. Tennant will cover two case studies using naturalization records and passenger lists in the 1830s and the 1930s.

Some highlights of the Tennant’s program will include: 1.) Naturalization research in a nutshell, 2.) Finding Naturalization Records in Your Targeted Area, 3.) Information Often Found in Naturalization Records, 4.) Step by Step process for Finding Your Ancestors Naturalization Information, and 5.) Naturalization in the 1800s vs. the 1900s.

Tennant is a professional genealogist, nationally known speaker, and internationally known blogger. She provides blog and written content for many top companies and societies in the genealogy field, including FamilySearch.org. Some of her recent publications can be found in the National Genealogical Society Magazine, the Ohio Genealogical Society News, and the OGS Quarterly, just to name a few. She is known as “The Genealogy Reporter” bringing genealogy news, inspiration and more. She can also be seen at many national level genealogy conferences and at Legacy Family Tree Webinars.

All SOGS programs are open to the public. The program is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 in Hillsboro at the Highland County Service Center Conference Room, 1487 N. High St. (the building which houses the Highland County Health Department located next to Jerry Haag Motors). Enter through the doors that lead to the health department.

Also, if you haven’t had a chance to visit the new genealogy research library, come early and stop in on your way to the program. The library is located just across the hall from the Highland County Health Department.

The next SOGS event, following the November program, will be on Dec. 12 – Christmas Gathering and Dinner, “My Favorite Ancestor and Why,” Highland House Museum, Hillsboro. Reservations required by Dec. 6.

Submitted by Dwight Crum, president, Southern Ohio Genealogical Society.