High taxes, dare devil drivers and the Smurf’s

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1900, the Hillsboro News Herald published a partial list of properties that saw a substantial increase in property taxes by the Board of Equalization. Bell’s Opera House’s tax bill increased by $9,000, Beecher’s Ice Plant saw a $5,000 increase and the Feibel building went up $2,000.

In news from Highland, Mrs. Sadie Edwards of Connerville, Ind. came on Tuesday evening, in answer to a telegram, to the bedside of her sick mother, and Mrs. I.B. McPherson returned home after visiting for a few weeks with friends in Chicago.

The “most power melo-drama of the day,” was appearing Friday night on stage at Bell’s Opera House. “The Convict’s Daughter” featured the escape on a moving freight train, a beautiful southern home, and Weary Willie, the hobo hero.

It was reported that a local veteran of the Civil War had passed away. Richard Boyle died at his home near Hillsboro after a short illness from consumption (tuberculosis). Funeral services for the 53-year-old soldier, who served in the Grand Army of the Republic, were held Friday.

The Hillsboro railroad timetable showed that a trip to Cincinnati would require departure from Hillsboro at 6:55 a.m. with arrival in the Queen City at 9:40 a.m., and a trip to Portsmouth had the same departure time, but arrival wouldn’t be until 11:05 a.m.

In Winkle news, the Sanderson boys were plastering the home of Noble Ludwick, Frank Huggins had a very painfully hurt eye from a small rock hitting him while walling a well for Ed Orndoff, and the Odd Fellow’s goat gave Charles Ferguson and Alva Shaper an extra bunt in Saturday’s induction ceremony.

This week in 1934, the Hillsboro News Herald reported that the popularity of the automobile brought about the demise of rail travel as the Baltimore & Ohio Train Depot was sold to the Highland County Farm Co-Op Assn. The local farm bureau planned to use the building as its new headquarters.

The failure of the Citizens Bank & Savings Co. in Leesburg was finalized as the bank’s liquidation concluded, with depositers only receiving about one-third of their money. The paper reported that the bank closed on Oct. 13, 1931 due to the economic crisis facing the nation.

Hillsboro Electric Shop advertised that its customers could afford worldwide radio and it’s an RCA Victor in a stunning wood cabinet. Its new design allowed listeners to receive foreign programs via shortwave, in addition to some police and aviation calls, all for $54.95.

At the Forum Theatre in Hillsboro, Friday and Saturday Ken Maynard starred in “Smoking Guns.” Also showing was chapter six of “The Wolf Dog.” The next week, Clark Gable and Joan Crawford were starring in “Chained” with Otto Kruger and Stuart Erwin.

Capt. Bob Ward and his Congress of Dare Devils would be performing on East Main Street in Hillsboro, with free stunts and thrills, sponsored by Dragoo Motor Co. It was billed as “the most daring and thrilling performance ever to be witnessed.”

In news from Wesley Chapel, about 24 friends and neighbors met at the home of Isaac Robert Monday to help harvest his corn crop, Mr. and Mrs. D. Fender of Mowrystown called on Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Stuliz over the weekend, and Lloyd Baker was a recent guest of friend in Cleveland.

This week in 1983, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported members of the Highland County Board of Elections put in a full day in verifying the numbers from the recent election. There were no changes in any of the outcomes and 10,615 votes had been cast.

Highland County experienced its first snowfall of the season. There was no accumulation. Official weatherman Tom Knott confirmed the snowfall occurred when rain changed over to sleet and then wet snow when the temperature dropped from 41 to 33 degrees in less than four hours.

At the Colony Theatre in Hillsboro, the “first and only full length motion picture of the Smurf’s” was showing in “The Smurf’s and the Magic Flute.”

At the Hillsboro Kmart, customers could join the computer age with the new Commodore-64 home computer system. The value-priced expandable computer came with 64K of RAM and a typewriter-style keyboard, for $199.

Three Hillsboro athletes were named to the All-SCOL squad for the year — Bill Fife and Jerry McConnaughey for golf and Dave Fenner for football.

This week in 2004, the Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported that two Hillsboro soldiers were injured in fighting in Iraq. Spc. Doug Couch and Spc. Jay Edison were hit by mortar fire near Samarra. Both men were part of the 216th Engineer Battalion of the Ohio Army National Guard.

For the 2004-05 TV season, the top five shows Highland Countians were watching were “CSI,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Without a Trace,” “Survivor: Vanuatu” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

In hoops action, the Hillsboro Lady Indians hosted Western Brown’s Lady Bronco’s in the final scrimmage game of the upcoming season. The first regular season game for the Lady Tribe was set for Nov. 19 when they played London in a season-opening SCOL contest. The picture in the sports section showed an intense Stacy Hill driving down the baseline.

The Get Away Café, billed as being the “home of the best Reuben in Highland County,” was having its holiday open house with free samples, and 15 percent off your meal if you mention you saw the ad in The Times-Gazette.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

A look back at news items through the years