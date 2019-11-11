This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Sarah. Sarah is a young mix. She weighs about 20 pounds, and she absolutely loves to have her belly rubbed. She’s a sweet girl who loves peace and quiet, but she’s also a trooper, which she proves by regularly doing her version of the “army crawl” when she’s let out of the cage. Sarah is shy at first but makes friends quickly. She deserves to be somebody’s home girl. To meet Sarah, or any of the good dogs held at the Highland County Dog Pound, call 937-393-8191 to schedule a meeting time.

