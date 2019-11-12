“You Can’t Take It With,” a time-tested comedy that is one of the most-produced high school plays of all time, will take the stage for three dates this weekend at Hillsboro High School.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults and can be purchased at the door. They can also be purchased on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 5-8 p.m. in the HHS cafeteria, and during parent-teacher conferences at the high school from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 14. Students can purchase them during lunch through Friday.

The play is being directed by Jeff and Jenna Horick with costumes by Sandy Cruea.

Cast members are Hannah Ater, Bryce Bledsoe, Chris Cronan, Michael Ferguson, Simon Gabel, Payton Howell, Ethan Kirk, Autumn Koehler, Jaden Lengefeld, Madeleine Lueders, Nick Mahaffey, Keeton Mayhan, Samantha Parker, Duncan Pickering-Polstra, Gideon Pickering-Polstra, Nyssa Reno, Aubree Vance, Weslie Wilkin and Haven Young.

The crew is comprised of Abby Archie, Ethan Brown, Skylar Carson, Nevaeh Colville, Brendon Cronan, Erin Cronan, Trinity Edenfield, Sarah Gabel, Abigail Gibson, Riley Griffin, Alyssa Harmon, Grady Horick, Christopher Jacky, Arwen Kintz, Aidan Kirk, Maddisen Mikkelsen, Emily Newman, Stephanie Patton, Elena Pickering-Polstra, Keeley Schurman, Molly Smith, Abigail Van Brocklin, Kiley Wise and Madison Younker.

“You Can’t Take It with You” is a comedic play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. The original production of the play premiered on Broadway in 1936, and played for 838 performances. The play won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, then was adapted for the screen as “You Can’t Take It with You,” winning the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director, according to numerous sources.

“Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family, the Sycamores, have been happily living their zany lives in his house by Columbia University in New York for many years. This family (and their friends) are a madcap group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drum, with pride and joy,” stageagent.com says about the play. “Things like stress, jobs, and paying taxes to the government are for other people, not for them. But when practical young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company’s vice president Tony Kirby, the Vanderhof/Sycamore clan must straighten up to meet the new in-laws. Disaster ensues when the Kirbys arrive at the wrong time.”

Hillsboro High School actors, from left, Bryce Bledsoe, Nick Mahaffey and Nyssa Reno, are pictured rehearsing for their Nov. 15-17 production of “You Can’t Take It With You.” https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Play-pic-1.jpg Hillsboro High School actors, from left, Bryce Bledsoe, Nick Mahaffey and Nyssa Reno, are pictured rehearsing for their Nov. 15-17 production of “You Can’t Take It With You.” Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Most of the cast and crew members for this weekend’s Hillsboro High School production of “You Can’t Take It With You” are pictured during a recent rehearsal. The play hits the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Play-pic-2.jpg Most of the cast and crew members for this weekend’s Hillsboro High School production of “You Can’t Take It With You” are pictured during a recent rehearsal. The play hits the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

HHS play hits stage Friday, Saturday, Sunday