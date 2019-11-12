OMBTC Talent Show is Saturday

The Ohio Mission Bible Training Center (OMBTC) will have a Thanksgiving Talent Show on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The talent show will be held at Good News Gathering, which is located at 6250 U.S. Route 62 in Hillsboro.

Michelle Winchell, public relations specialist for the OMBTC, told The Times-Gazette that OMBTC and other Mission Teens, Inc. centers put on two talent shows and a Christmas play each year. Winchell said the events serve as fundraisers. Though there is no cost to attend, an offering will be collected in OMBTC’s honor.

According to Winchell, OMBTC residents and staff will read poetry, perform skits and more at the talent show on Saturday.

“This week we’ve canceled all classes just so it’s a surprise for everyone,” Winchell said.

Winchell said the talent show isn’t just a way for OMBTC to showcase its staff and residents’ talents and raise money, however.

“When I was coming up in the program, the talent show was a way of God giving me part of my youth back,” Winchell said. “If you grow up too fast like I did, you miss out on some of that. The Lord’s just like, ‘You’re my kids; come be kids.’”

Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring desserts or finger foods for fellowship after the talent show. Beverages will be provided. For questions about the event or foods to bring, call Winchell at 937-509-0373.

OMBTC is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides help to those who need it through the Christian gospel. OMBTC has evening devotions every day of the week from 7:30 to 9 p.m. It is open to the public, and there are refreshments afterward. The center is located at 6210 McCoppin Mill Rd. in the Rocky Fork Lake area. Those who are interested in a tour of the center should call Winchell at 937-509-0373.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

Will be held at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro