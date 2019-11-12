HCSO inmate escapes from Columbus hospital

A local inmate who was transported to a Columbus hospital checked out of the facility and is now wanted for escape, in addition to his original charge, Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Tuesday evening in a news release.

Barrera said that on Monday, Rem Michael Skeens, 19, was transported from the Highland County Justice Center to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro due to a medical issue.

Later, Barrera said, Skeens was transported to OSU Hospital in Columbus for further treatment. Barrera said Skeens signed himself out of the Columbus hospital.

Skeens was originally being at the Highland County Justice Center in Hillsboro on a fourth-degree felony charge of assault out of Highland County Common Pleas Court.

He is also now also wanted for escape.

Skeens is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, the sheriff said.

Anyone with information on Skeens’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

Skeens was being held in Hillsboro on assault charge