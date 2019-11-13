Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week proclaimed

The Highland County Board ofCommissioners proclaimed the week of Nov. 16-24 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week during Wednesday’s meeting. Shown, from left, are commissioners Gary Abernathy and Jeff Duncan, Homeless Shelter Executive Director Greg Hawkins, Tammy DeLong, Amatha Farrens, Scott Lewis, Mike Banks and commissioner Terry Britton.

