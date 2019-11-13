Greenfield man sentenced for sexual imposition

A Greenfield man will serve 15 days in the Highland County Jail, be designated a Tier I sex offender, and spend two years on community control following sentencing Wednesday before Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss.

Court records show that Willie B. Scott, 23, Greenfield, was convicted on Oct. 11 of sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor, in connection with an incident involving an underage girl earlier this year.

In that same jury trial, he was acquitted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

As part of his sentencing Wednesday, Scott will spend the next two years in community control under the supervision of the Highland County Probation Department and be subject to drug testing when and as required.

Coss ordered him to be designated a Tier I sex offender, which is the lowest classification for the crime and imposes that he register his address annually for the next 15 years.

He was given a total of 15 days behind bars with no credit for the six days court documents indicate he already served. He was levied a monthly supervision fee of $50 to be paid beginning on July 1, 2020 to the County Supervision Fund.

Scott must also successfully complete the “Thinking for a Change” program through the Highland County Probation Department.

Kelly Taylor, 37, Greenfield, was convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and court records show that police served a search warrant at her address and found Fentanyl in her possession.

She was sentenced to three years community control, ordered to be evaluated for substance use disorder, and to successfully complete any recommended treatment and after care.

Samuel R. McLees, 32, Leesburg, was convicted of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, in connection with a routine traffic stop at Rocky Fork State Park where the court’s bill of particulars stated that a K-9 officer alerted on his car.

A search of his vehicle turned up a small container of what was later determined to be methamphetamine.

He was also sentenced to three years community control, was ordered to submit to evaluation for substance abuse treatment, and to comply with and complete any recommended treatment or aftercare.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Community control for two convicted of drug possession