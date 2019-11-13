Mobile Mammography unit returns to Hillsboro

UC Health’s Mobile Mammography unit visited Hillsboro for the second time Wednesday. A technician told The Times-Gazette that they had one opening, but it was filled when a passerby stopped by. The Mobile Mammography unit will make quarterly visits to Hillsboro in 2020. The mammography program offers funding to those who need it, so all mammograms performed on the unit are usually free. The next time it’s in town will be Jan. 14, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. There are also dates in April, July and October. Call 513-584-7465 to make an appointment or to get more information.

